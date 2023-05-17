scorecardresearch
Sunny Singh dedicates performance in 'Adipurush' to his action-director father

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh, who will be seen playing the character of Shesh in ‘Adipurush’, has shared that the film is very personal to him as it gives him a chance to dabble in the action genre. And what makes it so important is that his father is an action director himself.

He said: “It’s my first film where I got to do a lot of action sequences and I dedicate it to my father who has worked for 40 years as an action director.”

The actor’s father Jai Singh Nijjar is a reputed action director who has worked on films like ‘Shivaay’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Singham’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Bol Bachchan’.

The film, which also stars Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon, is a retelling the epic story of Ramayana directed by Om Raut.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, he said: “There is a lot of excitement and nervousness. The journey has been very good. Every day on the set was surreal and we used to get goosebumps. We are quite emotionally connected with this film.”

The actor also thanked the director Om Raut for giving him this opportunity.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Adipurush’, Sunny has an impressive line up of projects which include Luv Ranjan’s ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, Hardik Gajjar’s ‘Amar Prem’, Nachiket Samant’s ‘Single Salma’, Deepak Mukut’s ‘The Virgin Tree’ and Ishrat Khan’s ‘Luv Ki Arranged Marriage’.

–IANS

