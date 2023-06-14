Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as Paps ask her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia finally admitted to dating Vijay Varma.

She spotted at the Jee Karda premiere. Where she can’t stop blushing as she talks about boyfriend Vijay Varma .

Jee Karda premiere which took place on Tuesday evening, Tamannaah couldn’t stop blushing. “Happy place… it looks nice when I smile, right?” Tamannaah cheekily told the paparazzi. A photographer then gave a compliment to the actress, saying, “You both look very good together.” To which, she smiled and said, “Thank you, guys. That’s so sweet of you!”