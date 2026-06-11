Taylor Swift Set To Attend Knicks NBA Finals Game As Madison Square Garden Wedding Rumors Continue

Taylor Swift is reportedly heading back to Madison Square Garden. According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the Grammy-winning superstar is set to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at MSG. A source told the outlet that Swift is a longtime Knicks fan and plans to attend the game with friends. While fans are naturally excited about the possibility of seeing the pop icon courtside once again, the timing of the reported appearance has made the story even bigger.

The Madison Square Garden appearance comes just days after reports claimed that Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce are planning to host their wedding celebrations at the iconic New York venue.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding reports. However, multiple outlets have reported that the couple could allegedly tie the knot during the July 4 holiday weekend, with Madison Square Garden being linked to the celebrations.

If the reports are true, tonight’s game would give Swift another visit to a venue that has played a major role in her career for more than a decade.

The singer has performed multiple sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden over the years and has frequently been spotted supporting New York sports teams. Longtime fans may remember her attending Knicks games as far back as 2014, including memorable courtside appearances with former friend Karlie Kloss.

Of course, many fans are also wondering whether Travis Kelce will join her.

The NFL star recently attended a Knicks playoff game alongside Swift but found himself in enemy territory after wearing Cleveland Cavaliers merchandise while supporting his hometown team. Kelce later joked that he wasn’t trying to convert Swift into a Cleveland sports fan and said he would be rooting for the Knicks moving forward.

Whether Kelce joins her or not, Swift’s reported appearance is already generating major buzz online.

Fresh off her appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere, where she surprised audiences with a special performance alongside legendary songwriter Randy Newman, Swift continues to dominate headlines both on and off the stage.

For now, all eyes are on Madison Square Garden as fans wait to see if the singer makes her reported appearance at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

One thing is certain: whenever Taylor Swift shows up, she tends to become part of the main event.