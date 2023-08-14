scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Vaccine War’ sheds light on a subject that resonates with every individual - India's journey towards crafting its own vaccine during the difficult covid times.

By Editorial Desk
The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists' glory globally
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri The Vaccine War

Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture, ‘The Vaccine War’, produced by the visionary Pallavi Joshi, sheds light on an intriguing subject that resonates with every individual – India’s remarkable journey towards crafting its own vaccine during the difficult covid times. Beyond the familiar narrative, the film delves into the lesser-known challenges that emerged on this path, showcasing the relentless determination of every Indian scientist and Indian who contributed to this monumental feat.

The movie captures the nation’s collective spirit as it confronted these challenges head-on, showcasing the triumphant moment when India emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 through the development of its vaccine. Now, the creators of this cinematic masterpiece are poised to share this remarkable story of courage and innovation with the world.

As a testament to India’s triumph, Agnihotri and Joshi have embarked on a momentous journey themselves. Spotted at the airport today, the dynamic duo is en route to the United States, where they are set to embark on a month-long tour. When the star filmmaker asked by paparazzi about the tour, he said, “We just wrapped the film and now we are off the USA where the film is going to be screened at 11 cities before it released.”

With their compelling film as the driving force, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are poised to share India’s incredible achievement and the unwavering spirit of its people with a global audience, cementing their status as true ambassadors of progress and resilience. Currently, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angnihotri and Producer Pallavi Joshi was commenced a one month tour for spreading the awareness of everything that behind making the Vaccine in India and the victory our country saw despite adversity and challenges.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’
Next article
132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

Technology

Asus ROG Ally excels in gaming as well as in providing OTT entertainment: Arnold Su 

Sports

Indian junior men's, women's hockey teams depart for 4-Nation Tournaments in Germany

Technology

Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins Byju's to help firm boost HR functions

Sports

Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea

News

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ – A master lyricist and filmmaker with a melodic vision

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US