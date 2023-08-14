The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture, ‘The Vaccine War’, produced by the visionary Pallavi Joshi, sheds light on an intriguing subject that resonates with every individual – India’s remarkable journey towards crafting its own vaccine during the difficult covid times. Beyond the familiar narrative, the film delves into the lesser-known challenges that emerged on this path, showcasing the relentless determination of every Indian scientist and Indian who contributed to this monumental feat.

The movie captures the nation’s collective spirit as it confronted these challenges head-on, showcasing the triumphant moment when India emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 through the development of its vaccine. Now, the creators of this cinematic masterpiece are poised to share this remarkable story of courage and innovation with the world.

As a testament to India’s triumph, Agnihotri and Joshi have embarked on a momentous journey themselves. Spotted at the airport today, the dynamic duo is en route to the United States, where they are set to embark on a month-long tour. When the star filmmaker asked by paparazzi about the tour, he said, “We just wrapped the film and now we are off the USA where the film is going to be screened at 11 cities before it released.”

With their compelling film as the driving force, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are poised to share India’s incredible achievement and the unwavering spirit of its people with a global audience, cementing their status as true ambassadors of progress and resilience. Currently, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angnihotri and Producer Pallavi Joshi was commenced a one month tour for spreading the awareness of everything that behind making the Vaccine in India and the victory our country saw despite adversity and challenges.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, The makers are yet to reveal the release date.