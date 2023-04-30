Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

As his debut film ‘Baaghi’ completed seven years of its release, actor Tiger Shroff penned down a heartfelt note for the film, saying that the film gave him an identity and a life in the industry. Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger shared a picture of himself and also thanked his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala on the occasion.

He wrote: “7 years of a film that gave me an identity and a life in the industry. Thank you to all the audience and my fans who are like my family for accepting me. This franchise takes all my blood, sweat and tears but all worthwhile #baaghi.”

“And forever grateful to my godfather/mentor #sajidnadiadwala… For giving me a platform to showcase myself best I can. And my first director and one of my favs…this wouldn’t have been poss without you paaji lv u,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film team.

He is also gearing up for an interesting line-up of films including ‘Ganapath’, amongst many others unannounced.