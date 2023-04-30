scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

As his debut film 'Baaghi' completed 7 years of its release, Tiger Shroff penned down a heartfelt note for the film, saying that the film gave him an identity and a life in the industry.

By Agency News Desk

As his debut film ‘Baaghi’ completed seven years of its release, actor Tiger Shroff penned down a heartfelt note for the film, saying that the film gave him an identity and a life in the industry. Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger shared a picture of himself and also thanked his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala on the occasion.

He wrote: “7 years of a film that gave me an identity and a life in the industry. Thank you to all the audience and my fans who are like my family for accepting me. This franchise takes all my blood, sweat and tears but all worthwhile #baaghi.”

“And forever grateful to my godfather/mentor #sajidnadiadwala… For giving me a platform to showcase myself best I can. And my first director and one of my favs…this wouldn’t have been poss without you paaji lv u,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film team.

He is also gearing up for an interesting line-up of films including ‘Ganapath’, amongst many others unannounced.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’
Next article
Katy Perry to be replaced by ‘big-time’ star on ‘American Idol’
This May Also Interest You
News

Adah on 'The Kerala Story': Film's about girls getting drugged, raped, and human trafficking

News

Jojo Siwa's puppy gets tragically killed in accident

Sports

IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar

Technology

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Technology

Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

News

Katy Perry to be replaced by ‘big-time’ star on ‘American Idol’

News

Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Sports

'We've got great belief in the group,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Sports

Ten-time National champ Hemanth Muddappa begins 2023 in style with a double

Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US