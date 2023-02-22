scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

Tiger Shroff, one of Bollywood’s most popular action heroes, recently shared a teaser for his upcoming movie ‘Ganapath Part 1‘

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tiger Shroff reveals the teaser of Ganapath Part 1 pic courtesy twitter
Tiger Shroff reveals the teaser of Ganapath Part 1 pic courtesy twitter

Tiger Shroff, one of Bollywood’s most popular action heroes, recently shared a teaser for his upcoming movie ‘Ganapath Part 1‘ on Instagram. In the teaser, Tiger can be seen in an intense and action-packed role, promising an exciting experience for viewers.

The teaser begins with a voiceover describing and introducing the character of Ganapath, played by Tiger Shroff. The teaser then cuts to a shot of Shroff dressed in all-black, surrounded by smoke, and performing a high-octane action sequence.

Shroff captioned the post, “Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz 💥 Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra 🔥 @amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani @kritisanon @jackkybhagnani #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent”.

The movie is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Previous article
Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real
Next article
ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler
This May Also Interest You
News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Technology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

Sports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US