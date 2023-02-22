Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

Tiger Shroff, one of Bollywood’s most popular action heroes, recently shared a teaser for his upcoming movie ‘Ganapath Part 1‘ on Instagram. In the teaser, Tiger can be seen in an intense and action-packed role, promising an exciting experience for viewers.

The teaser begins with a voiceover describing and introducing the character of Ganapath, played by Tiger Shroff. The teaser then cuts to a shot of Shroff dressed in all-black, surrounded by smoke, and performing a high-octane action sequence.

Shroff captioned the post, “Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz 💥 Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra 🔥 @amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani @kritisanon @jackkybhagnani #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent”.

The movie is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani and directed by Vikas Bahl.