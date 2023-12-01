- Advertisement -
Triptii Dimri calls 'Qala' a journey of self-discovery, resilience as film clocks a year

Triptii Dimri, who is known for her work in ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Laila Majnu’, and the recently released ‘Animal’, is celebrating one year of her psychological drama 'Qala'.

Triptii Dimri calls 'Qala' a journey of self-discovery, resilience as film clocks a year
Triptii Dimri calls 'Qala' a journey of self-discovery, resilience as film clocks a year _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is known for her work in ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Laila Majnu’, and the recently released ‘Animal’, is celebrating one year of her psychological drama ‘Qala’. Looking back at the film, the actress said that it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience and love for art.

The film, written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, saw Triptii essaying the character of Qala Manjushree, a renowned singer haunted by her past. Her character struggles with a strained relationship with her mother (played by Swastika Mukherjee), showcasing sheltered innocence.

Looking back at the film, the actress said: “ ‘Qala’ was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I’m grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here’s to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii has exciting projects in the pipeline, including Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and Anand Tiwari’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.

Her recent film ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, released on Friday and has been getting good response from the audience.

‘Animal’ has clashed with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ in theatres.

