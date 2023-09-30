Varun Sharma proves with ‘Fukrey 3’ that he’s the lucky mascot

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Be it ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Roohi’, or the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, actor Varun Sharma has set a benchmark for himself with his performances and has seen success at the box-office.

In ‘Chhichhore’, a heartwarming portrayal of college life, Varun’s role added a unique touch of humour. It became a blockbuster, andhis contribution to its success cannot be overlooked.

In the star-studded ‘Cirkus’, where he shared the screen with heavyweights like Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, Varun’s impeccable comic timing shone.

Now, in ‘Fukrey 3’, Varun once again proves that he’s the real deal. Despite the film belonging to a franchise with a modest budget, his character Choocha steals the show with his innocence and charm. The quirky traits and memorable one-liners associated with his character have made him the face of the Fukrey series, attracting audiences of all ages.

What sets Varun apart is his ability to transcend and add more to what’s on paper. Whether it’s a grand comedy extravaganza or a beloved franchise, He consistently delivers performances that resonate with audiences.

‘Fukrey 3’ is a comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise and the sequel to ‘Fukrey Returns’ (2017).

It stars an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

‘Fukrey 3’ was released theatrically on September 28.

