‘Vh1 Lift Off’ to redefine India’s cultural landscape as it blends art, fashion, dance, music

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) A celebration as well as an elevation of Indian urban culture, 'Vh 1 Lift Off', which will be held soon, focuses on blending of various urban facets of in India

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) A celebration as well as an elevation of Indian urban culture, ‘Vh 1 Lift Off’, which will be held soon, focuses on blending of various urban facets of in India, ranging from art, fashion, dance, music, incorporating them into a new experimental outing that is aimed at redefining India’s urban cultural landscape.

Set in the urban metropolis of the ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai, the show is set to redefine the experiential and urban cultural landscape in India. Marking the celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop, ‘Vh1 Lift Off’ will have two editions.

The show’s first edition will focus on the nuances of urban culture like art, fashion/street fashion and dance, with music, particularly hip-hop at its core.

Addressing a unique gap in India’s experiential urban subculture landscape, ‘Vh1 Lift Off’ will encompass a multitude of subcultures, speaking to the modern youth directly, resonating with their diverse interests.

Gaurav Mashruwala, the Head Viacom18 Live said: “‘Vh1 Lift Off’ is a platform that allows us to broad-base the narrative beyond music and speak to varied subcultures and communities all at once, with the idea of ‘lifting them off’ through this platform.”

He added: “We are happy to bring this unparalleled experience in the culture space, knowing full well that brands associate with the youth and subcultures, and therefore giving an opportunity for them to work with each other at such a large scale.”

Coming on Viacom 18 Live,‘Vh 1 Lift Off’ is set to debut in March 2024.

