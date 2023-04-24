scorecardresearch
Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) ‘Gustakh Dil’ actor Vibhav Roy, who is seen playing the role of Som in the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, shared how he quit his job in Australia to become an actor.

Vibhav worked in Australia for four years before becoming an actor.

He said: “I used to work in a multinational technology corporation in Australia which is considered to be one of the most privileged jobs, though I always had a passion for acting I also wanted to have a secured financial position. But my heart knew that I wanted to become an actor. Then one day I saw Ranbir Kapoor’s movie ‘Tamasha’ and it left a huge impact on me and in that very moment I decided to give my dreams a chance and take a risk to leave my well-settled job and pursue my career in acting.”

The 34-year-old actor started his career with the show ‘Gustaakh Di’, and later he acted in ‘Doli Armaano KI’ and was last seen on ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’ in 2015. After doing several shows, he took a break from the small screen and was seen in the movies ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Lashtam Pashtam’. He also did web series such as ‘Hello Mini’ and others.

He added: “It wasn’t an easy decision at all, I was living the best life, back there in Australia, but now when I look back I’m so glad that I took that risk to leave my job and follow my passion and my love for acting and today by the grace of God, I’m doing pretty well and I hope that I continue to do more good work.”

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

