Vicky Kaushal says ‘Meri real life itni sort ho gayi ki Katrina mil gayi hai’ at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was a grand affair.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Vicky Kaushal says 'Meri real life itni sort ho gayi ki Katrina mil gayi hai' at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke pic courtesy twitter

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was a grand affair. These two make for a royal Bollywood pair and their wedding is still talked about even after a year. The couple who kept mum about their relationship till the day of their wedding, tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairy tale. Today at the trailer launch of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor was questioned about his wedding ceremony and the changes in his life post-wedding.

At the trailer launch Vicky said, Bhagwan hai na life mein santulan hamesha deta hain har ek insaan ko ki jab meri real life itni sort ho gayi ki Katrina mil gayi hai.. Teri reel life mein hamesha gadbad rahegi par teri real life mein sort kar dunga”

It is a big day for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as the trailer of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released today. Sara stunned in a yellow saree while Vicky looked dapper in his denim-on-denim look. Both the stars arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the trailer launch amidst dhol playing in the background.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
