scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal reveals his wedding Katrina Kaif is like parantha with pancakes

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with an entertainment, revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, holds weekly meetings with the staff at their house over budget.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Vicky Kaushal reveals his wedding Katrina Kaif is like parantha with pancakes
Vicky Kaushal reveals his wedding Katrina Kaif is like parantha with pancakes

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with an entertainment, revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, holds weekly meetings with the staff at their house over budget. The actor was promoting his new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan when he shared some fun facts about his wife. In an interview, Vicky revealed how Katrina holds weekly budget meetings at home.

He told, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m in the audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed if Katrina Kaif ever stops him from eating too much paranthe over fat gain. The actor said, “Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes.

I love paranthe.” When asked if the actress has an objection to his love for paranthe, Vicky replied: “No, she also eats paranthe. She loves paranthe made by my mom.”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
The excitement for Myntra EORS-18 continues to build with Adarsh Balak Comic Strips and In-your-Home Ads
Next article
Trent Boult commits to playing for New Zealand despite contract decline
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

Technology

NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind

News

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US