Vicky Kaushal reveals his wedding Katrina Kaif is like parantha with pancakes

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with an entertainment, revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, holds weekly meetings with the staff at their house over budget. The actor was promoting his new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan when he shared some fun facts about his wife. In an interview, Vicky revealed how Katrina holds weekly budget meetings at home.

He told, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m in the audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed if Katrina Kaif ever stops him from eating too much paranthe over fat gain. The actor said, “Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes.

I love paranthe.” When asked if the actress has an objection to his love for paranthe, Vicky replied: “No, she also eats paranthe. She loves paranthe made by my mom.”