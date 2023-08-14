We should be known as Hindi film industry, not Bollywood: Sunny Deol

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol, who is roaring high at the box office with his latest release ‘Gadar 2’, has said that all Indians should have great pride in being Indian and the Hindi film industry should be rightly called Hindi Film Industry and not Bollywood.

Sunny Deol’s film ‘Gadar 2’ released last Friday and the film is ruling at the box office. Everyone is loving the film and the audience is so excited to see their Tara Singh on the screen once again. The team of ‘Gadar 2’ celebrated the success of the film by organising a press meet on Monday in Mumbai.

The actor here spoke about how he doesn’t like the term Bollywood, and said, “We were first Hindi Cinema and we should be always proud of it. If the other Industry is called Hollywood why should we be called Bollywood? We should have great pride in being Indian and our Industry should be called as Hindi Film Industry and not Bollywood. “

“I don’t understand why everyone is trying to copy them these days. We should rather be ourselves. We have the talent. The whole world stole our talent and has reached from where to where and we are trying to copy them. We should rather focus on developing our own cinema.”

The current generation is loving him and his role of Tara Singh. Talking about the same, he said, “I feel connected with the new generation of today. I feel the youth of today are trying to find out their country, their culture and their history. I feel we will again have that talent that we used to have before and my promise to all of them is that I will keep making films like these.”

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat, the film is currently playing in cinemas.

–IANS

newsline/aa/dan