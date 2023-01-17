scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Chhatriwali', spoke about her experience with sex education when she was in school.

By News Bureau

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film ‘Chhatriwali’, spoke about her experience with sex education when she was in school.

The film talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. However, the actress said that it is a family drama and can be watched with parents as well.

She said: “It’s a family film, a film which I can watch with my family or parents or my father sitting right next to me because not one dialogue in the film is creepy or has double meaning. Everything is a matter of fact, and it is the need of the hour.”

“In 2023, we need to have conversations which are important and highlight topics which are important and there is nothing in the film which could have caused any inhibition. It’s a story of a girl and how she realises the importance of safe sex and why she takes the onus upon herself of speaking about it freely and openly,” she added.

The actress, who is known for her work in Bollywood and South cinema and was seen in films such as ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’, spoke about the taboo around discussing sex education.

“When I was in 9th/10th grade and whenever sex education class used to happen, as teenagers, we used to giggle and shy away from this topic and find excuses to bunk these classes because somewhere knowingly or unknowingly, there is a taboo around this conversation,” she confessed.

“I feel it’s absolutely normal to discuss this because if we can discuss heart health then why can’t we discuss uterus health or STDs. It’s part of our health, so we shouldn’t shy away from speaking about this topic openly,” the actress further mentioned.

She shared her hope from the movie and said that people who watch the film will have a change in approach.

“The motive of the film is entertaining people, and I feel that if through entertainment you can change people’s ideology and set them on the right path, that’s a bonus. And if ten people change their way of thinking, it’s an achievement for us.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released on January 20 on ZEE5.

Previous article
'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale
Next article
New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India
This May Also Interest You
News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

Technology

New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India

News

'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

Sports

India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women's singles

Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

Technology

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Sports

I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma

Technology

How indoor air pollution is 5 times worse than outdoors

News

Anurag Kashyap went back to pen and paper to pen a script after a long time

Technology

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

Technology

India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

Technology

Microsoft Azure OpenAI service now generally available, ChatGPT coming soon

News

Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen start shooting for 'Aarya Season 3'

Sports

ILT20: UAE stars Waseem, Sanchit produce blockbuster performances in opening weekend

News

Selena Gomez has found love in 'The Chainsmokers' star Drew Taggart

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US