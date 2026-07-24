Here’s why the Ramayana trailer didn’t get unveiled today

For weeks, July 24 had been marked on the calendars of movie lovers and the trade alike. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor (playing Ram), Yash (playing Ravan) and Sai Pallavi (playing Sita), was set to unveil its first trailer through a grand global launch at San Diego Comic-Con before making its way to audiences worldwide. With the cast already in the United States and excitement building across social media, everything pointed towards one of the biggest trailer launches ever attempted by an Indian film. Yet, as the day unfolded, the trailer never arrived.

So, what changed?

The answer appears to lie not in an unforeseen hurdle, but in a carefully considered business decision. Namit Malhotra confirmed that the trailer launch has been postponed and that a new date will be announced shortly. The announcement came alongside the confirmation that Sony Pictures Entertainment has come on board to handle the film’s international distribution, a development that has significantly altered the scale of the project’s global rollout.

The postponement surprised many because the promotional campaign had already gathered considerable momentum. The makers had positioned the trailer launch as a worldwide event, with San Diego Comic-Con serving as the launchpad for a film that has consistently projected itself as a global cinematic experience rather than a conventional Hindi film release. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash travelling to the United States further reinforced the significance of the occasion, making the last-minute change all the more unexpected.

From a trade perspective, however, the move makes strategic sense. A global distribution partnership of this scale often requires marketing plans, promotional assets and release timelines to be aligned across multiple international territories. Instead of proceeding with a campaign that had been planned before Sony’s entry, the makers appear to have chosen to recalibrate the rollout so that every aspect of the launch benefits from the studio’s worldwide distribution network.

Naturally, the delay has sparked several theories across the industry and social media, ranging from logistical issues to changes in promotional plans. Some reports have even speculated about a revised launch strategy tied to Sony’s global theatrical slate. At this stage, however, none of those possibilities have been officially confirmed. The only verified position from the makers is that the trailer has been deferred to accommodate a broader international release strategy.

While fans may be disappointed that the countdown ended without the trailer they had been waiting for, the postponement also reflects the ambitions behind Ramayana. Every major announcement surrounding the project has suggested that Namit Malhotra and his team are attempting to position the film on a scale rarely seen for an Indian production. Delaying a trailer after weeks of anticipation is an unusual call, but it also signals that the makers are looking beyond the immediate buzz of a release date and focusing instead on maximising the film’s worldwide impact.

Whether that gamble pays off will only become clear when the trailer is finally unveiled. For now, the story is no longer about why the trailer did not release on July 24. It is about how one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious productions has chosen to pause at the final step in order to build an even bigger global launch.