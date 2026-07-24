Tom Holland Could Not Handle the Heat as Hot Ones Challenge Takes a Hilarious Turn

Tom Holland has once again become the center of attention, but this time it had nothing to do with revealing movie secrets. The Spider Man Brand New Day star made an unforgettable appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones, where celebrities answer questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. Holland joined his co star Jon Bernthal for the popular interview, but by the end of the challenge, the heat became too much to handle. In an unexpected moment, Holland became the first celebrity in the show’s history to get sick on camera, creating one of the most talked about moments the series has ever seen.

Throughout the interview, it was clear that Holland was struggling with the extremely spicy wings. As each new sauce became hotter, he found it harder to stay comfortable while continuing the conversation. The biggest surprise came after the interview had officially ended. While Holland, Bernthal, and host Sean Evans were standing together to film the show’s opening shot, Holland suddenly began coughing before quickly stepping away and getting sick. Although the camera angle did not show exactly what happened, the shocked reactions from everyone on set made it obvious that the spicy challenge had pushed him past his limit.

Jon Bernthal handled the moment with his usual sense of humor. Instead of panicking, he laughed, patted Holland on the shoulders, and jokingly encouraged the crew to take a picture of the moment. Holland, who quickly recovered, also laughed at himself and even told the production team they were welcome to include the footage in the final episode. Looking down at his designer outfit, he jokingly celebrated that none of the accident had landed on his expensive Louis Vuitton clothes, making everyone on set burst into laughter.

Host Sean Evans later revealed that no guest had ever gotten sick during the filming of Hot Ones, making Holland the first person to achieve that unusual record. Holland took the moment in good spirits and joked that he enjoyed being the first to do something, even if it was under such unexpected circumstances.

Interestingly, Holland had already spoken about the incident before the episode aired. During an earlier appearance with Matt Damon for a cooking interview while promoting The Odyssey, Holland casually revealed that he had thrown up while filming Hot Ones. Damon admitted he had experienced something similar during his own appearance on the show, although it happened off camera. Holland explained that he had been drinking large amounts of milk to cool down the spice, adding that the experience was unforgettable.

The hilarious moment has quickly gone viral online, with fans praising Holland for laughing at himself instead of feeling embarrassed. As he continues promoting both Spider Man Brand New Day and The Odyssey, this unexpected Hot Ones appearance has become one of the funniest celebrity moments of the year, proving that even superheroes have their limits when it comes to seriously spicy food.