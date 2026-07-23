Tom Holland Leaves Fans Gushing After Calling Zendaya His Wife

Tom Holland has once again delighted fans by referring to Zendaya as his “wife” during a recent interview. The actor, who recently confirmed that the couple had tied the knot, made the heartfelt comment while appearing on the United Kingdom based Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

During a quick question round, Holland was asked who he would most like to spend a holiday in Greece with. Without hesitation, the 30 year old actor replied, “I think probably my wife would be pretty good.” He then added with a smile, “It would be a bit strange if I went, ‘Sorry babe, I’m gonna take Matt actually.” The Matt he referred to was his The Odyssey co star Matt Damon.

Podcast host Nick Grimshaw joined the joke, saying, “I’m just having 10 days in Mykonos with Matt Damon,” which made the conversation even more lighthearted.

This is not the first time Holland has spoken affectionately about Zendaya while promoting The Odyssey. During another interview, he shared a funny conversation with his wife, saying, “Z said, ‘I’ll leave you if you don’t do The Odyssey.’ ” His comment made director Christopher Nolan, along with Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, laugh. Nolan responded by saying, “Well, thank you to her.”

Holland also joked about Zendaya’s character while speaking to Wired on July 17. Reading a fan question about whether Athena, played by Zendaya, loved Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, romantically, Holland quickly replied, “No, because she’s married to me.” His answer made everyone laugh, with Damon responding, “Yep. Good answer.”

Later in the same interview, Damon was asked what Zendaya’s Athena teaches Holland’s character, Telemachus. Damon answered, “True love,” and Holland agreed, saying, “Yeah.”

During an interview with Esquire in June, Holland officially confirmed for the first time that he and Zendaya were married. His confirmation came after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach revealed in March that the couple’s “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met during a screen test for 2017’s Spider Man: Homecoming. Their relationship became public in July 2021, and since then they have become one of Hollywood’s most loved couples.

The pair are currently sharing the screen in The Odyssey, which was released on July 17, and they will also appear together in Spider Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theatres on July 30. Their latest interviews have given fans another glimpse into their relationship, with Holland’s affectionate comments once again winning hearts.