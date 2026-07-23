Selena Gomez Celebrates 34th Birthday With Sweet Italy Escape

Selena Gomez celebrated her 34th birthday with a romantic trip to Italy, spending quality time with her husband, Benny Blanco, after completing filming for Only Murders in the Building season 6 in London. The couple’s special getaway quickly caught the attention of fans, who enjoyed seeing moments from their vacation together.

Benny Blanco made the celebration even more memorable by surprising Selena with a romantic journey after sailing across the Atlantic to be with her. He later shared a heartwarming video on social media showing the couple cooking together in Italy. In the video, Selena and Benny prepare homemade pasta and eggplant parmesan while enjoying each other’s company in a relaxed setting.

Along with the video, Benny shared a touching caption expressing his love for Selena. He promised that he would carry her anywhere forever, a message that many fans described as sweet and heartfelt. The post received thousands of reactions, with followers praising the couple’s relationship and wishing Selena a happy birthday.

The birthday celebration also prompted fans to look back at Selena Gomez’s remarkable career. Many shared old photos and videos from different stages of her life, celebrating her journey from a Disney Channel star to one of the most successful entertainers in the world.

Selena first became widely known through her work on Disney before building a successful career as a singer, actress, producer, and entrepreneur. Over the years, she has earned several Grammy nominations for her music and Emmy nominations for her work as a producer. She has also continued to receive praise for her performances on television, including her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Beyond entertainment, Selena has achieved major success through her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which has become one of the leading names in the cosmetics industry. The company’s growth has contributed significantly to her financial success, with reports placing her among billionaire celebrities.

As Selena celebrated another birthday, fans used the occasion to recognise not only her personal happiness but also everything she has achieved throughout her career. Messages poured in from around the world, with many thanking her for her music, acting, and positive influence over the years.

From her early days as a child star to becoming a globally recognised artist, businesswoman, and producer, Selena Gomez continues to remain one of the most admired names in the entertainment industry. Her 34th birthday celebration with Benny Blanco became another memorable moment that fans were happy to celebrate alongside her.