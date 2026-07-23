Anne Hathaway Faces Deadly Dinosaurs In The End Of Oak Street Trailer

The makers of The End Of Oak Street have released the final trailer for the upcoming sci fi survival thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, offering viewers another look at the film before its theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the movie combines science fiction, action, and survival as one family finds itself trapped in an unexpected and dangerous world.

The story follows the Platt family, whose lives change overnight after a mysterious cosmic event. Their peaceful suburban neighbourhood is suddenly transported to an unknown place filled with giant dinosaurs. With danger surrounding them from every direction, the family must work together to stay alive while trying to understand what has happened.

The 1 minute and 25 second trailer shows the Platt family struggling to survive as massive dinosaur like creatures roam through streets that were once safe and familiar. As the threat grows, the family faces life threatening situations while searching for a way to escape. The trailer highlights both intense action sequences and emotional moments as they fight to protect one another.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Dinosaurs have moved in. Here’s the New Trailer for ‘The End Of Oak Street’, only in Cinemas & IMAX on August 14. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The trailer has received an enthusiastic response on social media. One viewer commented, “This looks absolutely CRAZY AF! I’m so HYPED UP for this… LET’S GO!” Another user wrote, “this looks like the most terrifying and thrilling dinosaur movie ever. Cant wait!” The reactions suggest that many fans are looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen.

The End Of Oak Street is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026, where it will face competition from Bollywood releases Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to audiences across different regions.

Alongside Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the cast includes Maisy Stella, PJ Byrne, Chris Coy, Christian Convery, and Bethany Anne Lind in important roles.

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon. She has had a busy 2026, with releases including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey. Her next film, the psychological thriller Verity, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2. On the personal front, Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child with her husband Adam Shulman. The couple are already parents to their 2 sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.