The Odyssey Inches Closer To Rs. 100 Crore As Christopher Nolan Does It Again

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is on the verge of reaching another major milestone at the Indian box office. The film collected an estimated Rs. 8.75 crore on Wednesday, taking its total India gross collection to Rs. 98 crore. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to earn another Rs. 7 to 8 crore by the end of Thursday, which would push its total collection to around Rs. 105 crore.

The latest figures show that The Odyssey is performing better than Nolan’s previous blockbuster, Oppenheimer, during the same stage of its theatrical run. The film’s Wednesday collection is around 35 per cent higher than Oppenheimer’s, even though its opening day was only about 10 per cent ahead. It also recorded a 25 per cent higher collection on its first Monday, showing stronger weekday support from audiences.

If the film continues at the same pace, it has a realistic chance of crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. While it is still early in its run, the steady collections during weekdays indicate that audience interest remains strong.

A major reason behind the film’s success is the popularity of director Christopher Nolan in India. Over the years, Nolan has built a huge fan following through films such as Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer. Many movie lovers in India consider him one of the finest filmmakers in the world, and his name alone has become a major attraction at the box office.

His popularity has grown steadily since the 2010s, with each new release drawing large crowds. Even the re release of Interstellar received an impressive response, showing the strong demand for Nolan’s films in the country.

Interestingly, The Odyssey belongs to a genre that has not traditionally performed exceptionally well in India. Despite that, the film is attracting large audiences because of Nolan’s reputation and the excitement surrounding his latest project. The performance has also sparked discussions about how much bigger the collections could have been if Nolan had made another action thriller like Inception or a superhero film similar to The Dark Knight.

The Odyssey India Box Office Collection

Day Gross Collection

Friday Rs. 19.50 crore

Saturday Rs. 25.50 crore

Sunday Rs. 24.25 crore

1st Monday Rs. 9.50 crore

1st Tuesday Rs. 10.50 crore

1st Wednesday Rs. 8.75 crore (estimated)

Total Rs. 98.00 crore