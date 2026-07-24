Yash Stuns Comic Con With His Powerful Ravana Reveal In Ramayana

Yash grabbed attention at Comic Con after joining the special panel for Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra. The session gave fans a closer look at the much awaited film and introduced the main cast members. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, while Yash will portray Ravana.

During the discussion, Yash spoke about what it has been like stepping into the role of one of Indian mythology’s most powerful and complex characters. He explained that playing Ravana has been far more demanding than many people may expect. The actor said that the physical transformation itself takes a lot of effort because of the extensive makeup and costume work required for the character. Apart from that, he also has to deal with several technical aspects while filming scenes that involve visual effects and large scale action.

Speaking about the experience, Yash said, “It is very challenging. The makeup process is intense, and there are a lot of technical aspects involved. But it is also very rewarding.”

The actor also reflected on how his career has changed over the years. He looked back at the time when he would personally travel to different places to promote his films. Today, he is representing one of the biggest Indian film projects on an international stage in front of a global audience. His journey from regional cinema to worldwide recognition has become an inspiration for many fans.

The Comic Con panel also highlighted the ambitious scale of Ramayana. Producer Namit Malhotra spoke about the film’s visual effects and shared that the team is working to deliver visuals that can stand alongside some of the biggest international productions. According to the makers, the goal is to achieve visual quality that matches films like Avatar while staying true to the story and emotions of the epic.

The panel generated strong interest among fans, many of whom praised the casting choices and expressed excitement about seeing Yash in the role of Ravana. With its large cast, advanced visual effects, and focus on bringing the epic to life on a grand scale, Ramayana has become one of the most talked about upcoming Indian films ahead of its fall release.