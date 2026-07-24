The Fix Trailer Promises Nonstop Action as Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi Lead a Deadly Rescue Mission

The first official trailer for The Fix has finally arrived, giving fans an exciting look at an action packed CIA thriller led by Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. The film promises a thrilling mix of dangerous missions, emotional drama, and explosive combat sequences that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Backed by Inaugural Entertainment, The Fix is set to hit cinemas across the United States on September 11, 2026, and the newly released trailer has already generated plenty of excitement among action movie lovers.

Directed by Guy Moshe, who is best known for Bunraku, the film follows a team of former CIA agents whose lives were changed forever after a failed mission in Afghanistan. Haunted by their past and carrying the emotional scars of war, the team is given one final opportunity to make things right. Veteran CIA officer Larry, played by Liam Neeson, guides the mission while Zachary Levi plays Tucker, the field leader responsible for taking the team into one of the world’s most dangerous locations. Their mission takes them deep inside Tehran, Iran, where they must rescue a high value target before time runs out. Every decision they make could mean the difference between success and failure as they face deadly enemies and impossible odds.

The trailer showcases intense gun battles, high speed chases, tactical military operations, and emotional moments that reveal the personal struggles of each team member. Rather than focusing only on action, the film also explores themes of guilt, sacrifice, loyalty, and the hope of finding redemption after years of living with painful memories. This emotional layer adds depth to the story, making The Fix more than just another military action film.

The supporting cast includes Titus Welliver, best known for Bosch, along with Quincy Isaiah, Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Navid Negahban, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Together, they bring to life a team of skilled operatives who must trust one another while facing overwhelming danger.

With its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and large scale action sequences, The Fix is shaping up to be one of the biggest action thrillers of 2026. The first trailer promises a tense and emotional ride that combines military action with a story about second chances, making it a film that action fans will be eager to watch when it arrives in theaters this September.