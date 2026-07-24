Johnny Depp’s Chilling New Look as Scrooge Shocks Fans in First Trailer for Horror Twist on A Christmas Carol

Paramount Pictures has officially released the first trailer for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, giving audiences their first look at a much darker version of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic. The film marks Johnny Depp‘s return to a major Hollywood studio production, and his dramatic transformation into Ebenezer Scrooge has already become the biggest talking point. Hidden beneath heavy makeup, detailed facial prosthetics, wrinkles, and long gray hair, Depp looks almost impossible to recognize as the famous miser. The trailer introduces a haunting new version of the timeless story that replaces traditional holiday warmth with suspense, mystery, and psychological horror.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ti West, who is known for horror hits such as X and Pearl, the movie takes a fresh approach to Dickens’ famous 1843 novel. Instead of presenting the story as a family friendly Christmas tale, West explores its darker themes by focusing on fear, guilt, loneliness, and the terrifying consequences of Scrooge’s selfish life. The ghosts that visit Scrooge are shown as frightening supernatural beings rather than gentle spirits, creating an unsettling atmosphere that feels more like a horror movie than a traditional holiday film.

The screenplay has been written by Nathaniel Halpern, who stays true to the original ghost story while giving it a modern horror style. The trailer features gloomy streets, dark Victorian era buildings, and chilling encounters with supernatural figures that promise an intense cinematic experience. Johnny Depp’s performance appears to capture both the cruel nature of Scrooge and the emotional journey that forces him to confront his past mistakes. The first footage also hints at impressive visual effects and stylish cinematography that add to the film’s haunting mood.

The film brings together an impressive cast alongside Depp. Legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen plays Jacob Marley, the ghostly former business partner who warns Scrooge about his future. Rupert Grint appears as the kind hearted Bob Cratchit, while Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, and Robert Strange portray the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley also feature in important roles, adding further star power to the ambitious project.

With Ti West’s reputation for creating stylish horror films and Johnny Depp’s remarkable physical transformation, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is shaping up to be one of the most unique and talked about movie releases of the year. The first trailer promises a gripping mix of supernatural horror, emotional drama, and classic storytelling that offers audiences a completely different way to experience one of the world’s most famous Christmas stories. The film is set to arrive exclusively in theaters on November 13, 2026, and if the trailer is any indication, moviegoers can expect a haunting and unforgettable holiday experience unlike any version of A Christmas Carol seen before.