Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen: Deepak Dobriyal

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Deepak Dobriyal has talked about playing a negative character in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ and revealed the female actor with whom he would love to share screen space in movies.

Deepak said: “Every actor tries to explore different styles of acting to hone their skills and hence I wanted to play this character. To get into the character, for almost a year I sort of changed my personality just to fit into the character better. So, I had stopped saying sorry, thank you, or greeting anyone, and this made me appear slightly more aggressive. But this doesn’t change the fact that I am a kind person, but when it comes to the role, I have to embody the character’s traits.”

“On screen, I would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu ji. She is such a talented and fun actress. My film career started with Ajay bhai and Tabu ji, and since then, I have not felt the need for a teacher for the past 18 years,” added the actor, who is known for his roles in films such as ‘Omkara’, ‘Shaurya’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Dabangg 2’, among others.

He graced Kapil Sharma’s show as a celebrity guest along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu to promote their film ‘Bholaa’.

–IANS

ila/uk/

