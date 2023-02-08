Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

Yami Gautam Dhar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘Lost’, met real life crime journalists during the course of the film’s shooting in which she essays the role of a crime reporter in hot pursuit of a story.

The actress said, “I didn’t meet any crime journalists prior to the shooting but yes, I did meet them while we were shooting, and they were very senior. They were very kind.”

“It was a pleasure meeting them because if they hadn’t told me who they were, I would never know their significant body of work. I wouldn’t have known their background. They were extremely warm. They watched us shoot and perform. That’s all about it, there was no particular journalist that I had in mind while preparing for the role”.

The actress also shared why she feels that cinema is one of the most respected professions in the world.

She said, “Cinema has a large influence on people, which is why it is considered one of the most loved and respected professions in the world. It manages to evoke a beautiful bag of emotions within you. It has the capacity to entertain and engage you as an audience and that’s what I call success. I am hoping ‘Lost’ can give the audience that kind of experience.”

‘Lost’ is set to drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on February 16.