Zeenat Aman remembers Dev Anand, says ‘he sparked careers’ including hers

Zeenat and Dev Anand have worked together in ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Darling Darling’, ‘Warrant’ and others.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Zeenat Aman, who has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram because of her intriguing posts, on Tuesday shared a special note for the late actor Dev Anand on his centenary. Zeenat and Dev Anand have worked together in ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Darling Darling’, ‘Warrant’ and others.

The actress shared two pictures on her Instagram, one from ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ in which she played the actor’s sister and the second from ‘Heera Panna’ in which she played his love interest.

She wrote in the caption, “Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations”.

She further mentioned, “It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said”.

“Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot,” she added.

