scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian

Lil Tay who had become popular on social media has died at the age of 14 along with her elder brother Jason Tian aged 21

By Agency News Desk
14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian
14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian

The online Canadian teen rap sensation Lil Tay who had become popular on social media has died at the age of 14 along with her elder brother Jason Tian aged 21. The cause of the teen rapper is currently a mystery and has become a controversy.

Lil Tay, who was born Claire Hope, boasted over 3.3 million followers on Instagram and quickly became a big persona for rap fans. Claire’s family took to her account to announce her tragic demise.

The family captioned: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

However, the death news has emerged as a controversy as some people are not buying it and even calling it a ‘fabricated statement’. According to Daily Mail, this has particularly come under fire from the manager of the teen rapper Harry Tsang who questioned the legitimacy of the post.

Tsang said that neither a cause of death nor any kind of prior health concerns had come out before, along with the fact that the message came out from an unknown member of the family.

Another thing that causes doubt over Tay and her brother’s deaths are that the police authorities in Vancouver and Los Angeles, where Lil Tay and Jason had been staying had any records of a reported death.

Lil Tay who had emerged as a social media persona back in 2017 at the age of nine, though by the time of her 10th birthday in 2018, she had became involved in a massive controversy regarding custody issues.

This was due to the allegations that she was being physically and mentally abused by her father as well as being exploited by her brother. This also led to her mother losing her job as a real estate agent over the youngster’s content. Since 2018, Lil Tay went into obscurity. As such their ‘deaths’ are still being investigated.

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Metaverse could reach up to $900 bn by 2030: Report
Next article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
This May Also Interest You
News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

News

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

Sports

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship

Sports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Animal’: ‘It’s very different, something I’d have never imagined myself doing’

Review

Movie Review | Jailer | A Rajinikanth entertainer

Technology

India's e-commerce industry witness 26% order volume growth in FY23: Report

Sports

Umran Malik is very young and has lot of years ahead of him, says Brian Lara

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Technology

Metaverse could reach up to $900 bn by 2030: Report

Technology

Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

News

Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

Technology

Researchers find microplastics in human heart tissues before, after surgical procedures

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

News

Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

Sports

Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US