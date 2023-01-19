scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands was reported missing at about 7.30 p.m. last Friday, January 13.

By News Bureau

Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in films like the 1985 drama ‘A Room With a View’ and the 1989 horror entry ‘Warlock’, was reported missing at about 7.30 p.m. last Friday, January 13.

Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, reports ‘Variety’.

According to a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, ground crews responded and began searching the area soon after the 65-year-old Sands was reported missing. However, parties had to be pulled Saturday evening, after roughly 24 hours of searching, due to avalanche risks and trail conditions.

Sands is known to be an enthusiastic mountaineer. “I love climbing mountains, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Alps over the years, a lot of time in the Andes, Alaska and the American ranges,” Sands told ThriveGlobal in 2020.

Authorities have continued with intermittent searches by helicopter and drone. However, a search party hasn’t been deployed in more than four days. While the Sheriff’s Department plans to launch a ground effort once weather conditions improve, authorities are currently cautioning prospective hikers to stay out of the area.

The Baldy Bowl hiking area is located near Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California. Nighttime temperatures in the area have been in the mid-20s over the past week.

British film producer Cassian Elwes shared that he had known Sands’ was missing for several days. “I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers,” Elwes wrote in a post on Twitter.

Sands featured in films and TV series before rising to prominence for his lead role as George Emerson, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter in James Ivory’s ‘A Room With a View’.

Other notable credits include the ‘Warlock’ films, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘Arachnophobia’ and ‘Naked Lunch’.

In recent years, Sands had played film roles in notable arthouse titles such as ‘Benediction’ and ‘The Painted Bird’.

Previous article
Football: Inter defend Supercoppa title win 3-0 win over rivals AC Milan
Next article
Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data
This May Also Interest You
News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

Technology

Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data exposed

News

James Cameron says watching ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on phone is bad, but not because of screen size

News

Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' first look revealed

News

Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin, Soundarya try to instigate Nimrit against Shiv

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka eases past Rogers to reach third round

Technology

Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions

Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US