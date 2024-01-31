Adele announces European tour dates, first after 2016

Singer-songwriter Adele will be taking her show on the road and perform in a “one off, bespoke pop-up stadium” in Germany this summer. The 35-year-old singer, who is currently performing in a residency in Las Vegas, hasn’t toured in six years and previously admitted she probably wouldn’t hit the road again as it “doesn’t suit me particularly well”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But it appears the ‘Set Fire To The Rain’ hitmaker has had a change of heart. Adele will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, for the final time on June 15, before kick-starting a new run of shows in Munich.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, announcing the new tour dates on Wednesday morning, Adele admitted performing in Europe for the first time since 2016 will be a “wonderful” and a fitting way to “end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer”.

The mum-of-one will take to the stage at Open Air Arena, Messe Munchen for four dates across two weeks on August 2, August 3, August 9 and August 10. Artiste presale starts on February 7, with the general sale commencing two days later.

Writing on Instagram, the award-winning singer told fans, “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.”

She continued, “However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe?

“In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone. And some of my favourite artistes playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016.”

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she added.