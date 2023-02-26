scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

After Jin, BTS' J-hope enlists for conscription in South Korea

J-hope, member of the K-pop band BTS, has become the second member of the band to enlist for mandatory military service after Jin.

By News Bureau

J-hope, member of the K-pop band BTS, has become the second member of the band to enlist for mandatory military service after Jin. Their label Bighit Music shared that J-hope has started his enlistment process and already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement.

The label on Sunday shared a notice on Weverse.

The statement read: “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artiste. Thank you,” the statement read.

All South Korean men between the age of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the country’s military for around 20 months.

Though BTS members were earlier given the exemption for sometime, it was confirmed in October 2022 that the globally popular singers will have to fulfil their compulsory military service.

Previous article
Sachin Shroff gives life and love another chance, ties knot with Chandni
Next article
DY Patil T20 Cup: Reliance 1 win title with thrilling one-run win in final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Not surprised to see Australia struggle; some of the selections have been head-scratching, says Ian Chappell

Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand defiant on follow-on as England push for victory

News

'Jehanabad – Of Love & War' has been a 'promotion' for Ritwik Bhowmik

News

Community service is 'the best thing' to have happened to Cardi B

Health & Lifestyle

Cheaper diagnostic tests in UP hospitals soon

Health & Lifestyle

E-coli presence confirmed in drinking water of Kerala college

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise risk of death by more than 90%: Study

News

Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar after ‘Selfiee’ debacle

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Reliance 1 win title with thrilling one-run win in final

News

Sachin Shroff gives life and love another chance, ties knot with Chandni

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I never like vice-captain in home conditions, says Ravi Shastri

News

Hailey reveals her 'favourite thing' about being married to Justin Bieber

Sports

Women's Pro Basketball League launched nationwide, first season in March

Health & Lifestyle

Fight your depression with pilates, yoga than with medicines

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Rema Lahiri with her performance

News

Ace director Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' is set for April release

Sports

Selectors have got to make a decision: Mark Taylor on David Warner's Test future

News

Angela Bassett messaged Ariana DeBose after BAFTA Rap to 'make sure she was okay'

News

Zeenat Aman brings up persisting pay gap in Bollywood in new Insta post

Sports

WPL 2023 will transform women's cricket globally: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US