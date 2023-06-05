scorecardresearch
Amber Heard to share 'her truth' about domestic abuse in explosive memoir

Amber Heard is contemplating writing her autobiography.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Amber Heard is contemplating writing her autobiography.

The ‘Danish Girl’ actress is reportedly keen to start “sharing her truth” with an explosive tell-all memoir, in which she would lay bare the details of her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp and their bitter court battle after he successfully sued her for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 37-year-old actress- who is currently living in Madrid, Spain, with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh – would be looking for around $15 million for her story but is ready to speak out after being harassed online during last year’s trial, according to sources from RadarOnline.com.

The insider said: “She won’t be silenced. She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she’s the victim here.”

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez, one of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s lawyers for the trial, recently admitted she has thought about writing a book, in part about the legal battle, but stressed there’s ‘nothing in the works at the moment.’

She told People magazine: “We’ve thought about that. Ben [Chew, co-counsel] and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial. I feel like my story is maybe half written. I feel like there’s still a lot left to do. While the trial was a significant portion of my career … the real story about who I am and my path, there’s still more to be written and to be done. I do have a title in mind. Maybe one day.”

Camille and the rest of Johnny’s legal team have “often” been in touch with the 59-year-old actor since the trial and are planning to attend one of his Hollywood Vampires gigs later this summer. She said: “The last time I spoke to [Johnny] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often.”

“There’s a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he’s had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I’m sure he’ll be celebrating – foot up because, as you’ve seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle.”

