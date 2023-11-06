scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Andy Cohen wants the Duchess of Sussex for ‘Real Housewives’

Andy Cohen has said that Duchess of Sussex Meghan is at the top of his wish list to become a ‘Real Housewife’.

By Agency News Desk
Andy Cohen wants the Duchess of Sussex for ‘Real Housewives’ _pic courtesy news agency
Andy Cohen wants the Duchess of Sussex for ‘Real Housewives’ _pic courtesy news agency

Television personality Andy Cohen has said that Duchess of Sussex Meghan is at the top of his wish list to become a ‘Real Housewife’.

Asked if he was dreaming about future additions to the franchise at BravoCon 2023, rather than list a city, Cohen said: “If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting.”

However, Meghan, who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Harry, may have to move house before she’s eligible for a permanent role in the series because Andy is currently happy with the current crop of ‘Real Housewives’ shows, Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac and Salt Lake City, as well as ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host told Entertainment Tonight: “Every time Bravo calls and says, ‘What do you think about developing here or there,’ I do feel like we’re very good right now.”

“You might laugh at me if I say we don’t want to oversaturate the market because there are 10. I think we’re very good right now. It’s a good moment in ‘Housewives’ world.”

Meanwhile, Andy confirmed he is currently single and focused on his two children, Ben, four, and 18-month-old Lucy, but is hopeful of finding a partner.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sobhita Dhulipala informs Manish Malhotra on why she was late to Diwali party
Next article
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma walk hand in hand as they make exit at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US