Are the Bangles in ‘The Marvels’ the new Infinity Stone of the MCU?

Audiences are drawn towards an enigmatic element that can see in the hands of both Ms. Marvel and the antagonist Dar-Benn in the trailer.

By Editorial Desk
Are the Bangles in 'The Marvels' the new Infinity Stone of the MCU?
Bangles in 'The Marvels' the new Infinity Stone the Infinity Gauntlet

The much-anticipated trailer for ‘The Marvels’ has stirred a series of speculation and excitement among fans. Amidst the captivating visuals and action-packed sequences, the audiences are drawn towards an enigmatic element that the viewers can see in the hands of both Ms. Marvel and the antagonist Dar-Benn in the trailer. The bangles have triggered discussions about their potential to that of the Infinity Stones and the profound impact they could have on the future of the MCU.

Originally introduced in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ series, these bangles hold a central role as powerful artefacts. Kamala Khan’s bangle activates her latent abilities, while Dar-Benn’s enhance her destructive power. The real intrigue, however, lies in the fusion of these bangles with an external energy source, hinting at their unprecedented capabilities to manipulate space and time.

Mary Livanos, executive producer of ‘The Marvels,’ hints at several prospects, she says, “With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible”.

The film promises to explore this potential fully, paving the way for MCU’s future. Under the visionary direction of Nia DaCosta, ‘The Marvels’ signifies a turning point in the MCU’s narrative. This emergence of a mighty element (bangles) draws intriguing parallels to the Infinity Stones, reminiscing of an era when these stones reigned supreme in the MCU.

As the release date of ‘The Marvels’ gets closer, fans and audiences are left in suspense, eagerly speculating on how the bangles will influence the path of the MCU. With the enigmatic bangles at the forefront, the MCU’s evolution is poised to lead to a captivating era of limitless imagination and cinematic wonder.

The Marvels releases in Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
