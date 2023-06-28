scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret', directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig received tremendous critical as well as fans acclamation, internationally.

By Editorial Desk
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' to release on 29th June 2023
A still from 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret' _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’, directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L Brooks received tremendous critical as well as fans acclamation, internationally. Based on teen’s beloved author Judy Blume’s timeless and best-selling classic novel of the same name, the film showcases a rollercoaster tale of faith and puberty of a young girl, entering a new phase of her life.

Abby Ryder Fortson plays the role of an 11-year-old girl Margaret who is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship, and adolescence.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has launched the fun-filled and entertaining trailer of the film. The comedy-drama is all set to release in India on 29th June 2023. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret on 29th June 2023. Only in Cinemas.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's
Next article
Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT
This May Also Interest You
News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

News

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

News

Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Technology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US