Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

By News Bureau

Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA-winner Barry Keoghan is in talks to join Ridley Scott’s untitled ‘Gladiator’ sequel.

If the deal closes, Keoghan would join fellow 2023 Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal, who is set to star in the Paramount Pictures film.

The sequel follows 2000’s blockbuster hit ‘Gladiator’ – which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including best picture, and earned $460 million at the box office – with Scott returning to direct and produce, reports Variety.

The original ‘Gladiator’ starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus dies at the end of ‘Gladiator’, Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel.

Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

The film is scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.

