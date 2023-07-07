Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen holding hands as they left a furniture store. The ‘Argo’ actor and his pop-star wife, who reportedly bought a massive mansion some time ago in California, were likely shopping for their new pad.

The couple went all out casual for their shopping, with Affleck donning a flannel-button down over a dark T-shirt and jeans, while Lopez sported a maroon long-sleeved top and loose white pants, carrying a crossbody purse with her hair completely loose.

According to People, “Back in late May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Affleck and Lopez had closed on their new digs, paying about $61 million for the impressive spread.”

“The massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there’s a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

“Both Affleck and Lopez have listed their other homes in the area since tying the knot last July.”

The ‘Marry Me ‘actress put her Bel Air Mansion on the market in February, for $42.5 million. Among the gated, eight-acre estate’s many amenities are nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a home theater lined with posters from Lopez and Affleck’s movies, the real-estate images show.

Meanwhile, the ‘Argo’ director listed his Pacific Palisades home in August 2022 for $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club.

Since their marriage, Jennifer has now become a stepmom to Ben’s three kids and Affleck is now stepdad to her two children.