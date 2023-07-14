scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Billie Eilish says playing with Barbie helped her express her personality

Billie Eilish loved playing with her Barbies to express her personality.

By Agency News Desk
Billie Eilish says playing with Barbie helped her express her personality
Billie Eilish says playing with Barbie helped her express her personality

Singer Billie Eilish loved playing with her Barbies to express her personality.

The 21-year-old pop star has penned and released the track ‘What Was I Made For?’ with her brother Finneas for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s summer film ‘Barbie’ and explained that playing with the iconic Mattel doll was a huge part of her childhood and thinks that the character is a way of representing everyone, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Oh gosh. Well, Barbie was my childhood. Truly, Barbie was my every day as a kid. It’s a beautiful doll, please. She’s everything, too. She’s everyone. There’s so many Barbies and there’s so many different versions and different… all my Barbies had their own personalities and opinions and thoughts, and styles and ideas of the world. And I was just a little kid talking for them, but they still had the personality to me,” she said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ hitmaker went on to add that she has had to keep her part in the “Barbie” movie a “secret” for so long and that her involvement in the summer comedy – which stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken – came about after a casual phone call with director Greta and composer Mark Ronson.

She said, “God, it’s so funny that it’s all out now or coming out now because it’s been such a secret for so long. At some point at the end of last year, Finneas was like, ‘Dude, would you want to make a song for Barbie?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Where did you get that question? Why did that come into your brain?’ “

“And he was like, ‘Well, I was talking to so-and-so, and it came up. And talking to Mark and Greta,’ and da, da da. And he’s like… there’s some random day in December Finneas goes, ‘We’re going to …’ No, no, no, I get a text. It’s like a group text and it’s me, Finneas, and then two other numbers. And suddenly Finneas is like, ‘Hey, this is Billie’s number.’ “

“And I look, and I’m like, I don’t know what the hell is going on. There’s no pre, I don’t know what’s going on. And then it’s like, ‘Hey, this is Greta. Hey, this is Mark.’ And I’m like, oh, okay. So then they basically send a couple, I don’t know, they explain stuff. Greta explains some things about the movie.”

“I had heard of it when the internet heard of it like a year ago, and they were shooting and everyone was like, oh my God, it’s Margot Robbie and it’s Ryan Gosling, and it’s all this stuff. Anyway, Finneas goes at one point, Finneas is like, ‘At 3:00 PM today, we’re going to call Greta and Mark.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool.’ No team, no anything else. That was it.”

“And we got on a call with them. Greta explained to us the movie, and it was just the sweetest, most pure thing in the world. And of course, Finneas and I went into this honestly in a very selfish way of, we totally might not have anything to do with this movie, but I want to see it. Show me. I want to see it.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes: Ollie Robinson affirms he is '100 per cent fit' for fourth Test after back spasm
Next article
Shoppers in US spend record $12.7 bn on Amazon Prime Day sales
This May Also Interest You
Technology

June 2023 was the hottest ever on Earth: NASA, NOAA

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav enters and hugs Abhishek Malhan; Fans want to see more bromance

News

'Barbie' came to me through Margot Robbie: Greta Gerwig

Sports

Yashasvi will look to dominate bowlers now, says Pragyan Ojha after opener's debut ton

News

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Technology

Shoppers in US spend record $12.7 bn on Amazon Prime Day sales

Sports

Ashes: Ollie Robinson affirms he is '100 per cent fit' for fourth Test after back spasm

Technology

Crypto firm Circle lays off staff, cuts investments in non-core activities

Technology

Sony to globally launch 'Access controller' for PS5 on Dec 6

News

Vaani on 'Sarvagunn Sampanna', 'Mandala Murders': These two projects give me space to experiment with genres

News

Tom Cruise 'working diligently' on his planned space movie

News

Films 'Pathaan', 'Kantara', series 'Jubilee' and 'Farzi' nominated at IFFM 2023

Sports

Scottish Open golf: Shubhankar Sharma placed T26 as Korea’s An takes lead with career-low 61

News

After AR Rahman, Badshah to mentor Dharavi children

News

Jung Kook drops solo single 'Seven' with Latto making featured appearance

Technology

Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

News

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Kumail Nanjiani back historic Hollywood strike

News

Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, will play a spy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US