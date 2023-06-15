scorecardresearch
Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

The two A-listers making it big in Hollywood, actors Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are coming on to develop the film 'Is This Thing On?'

By Agency News Desk

After years of friendship that goes way beyond the two A-listers making it big in Hollywood, actors Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are coming on to develop the film ‘Is This Thing On?’. Both will star in the film with Cooper also directing it. Arnett penned the script with Mark Chappell. The film is still in early development, and while Arnett turned in a draft before the WGA strike commenced, Cooper likely will take a crack at script with Arnett and Chappell and won’t be able to till after strike ends, reports Deadline.

Cooper also is producing through his Lea Pictures banner, along with Arnett and Kris Thykier. John Bishop will serve as executive producer. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Cooper is a nine-time Oscar nominee for writing, producing and/or starring in ‘American Sniper’, ‘American Hustle’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Joker’ and ‘A Star Is Born’, which alone earned him three nominations.

As per Deadline, he is in post-production on the Netflix drama Maestro, which is a follow-up directing gig to ‘A Star Is Born’. Cooper not only stars as composer Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ but also directed, produced and co-wrote the script. The film already is predicted to be a major player this awards season. He most recently was seen reprising his role as Rocket Raccoon in Marvel’s aGuardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3′.

A seven-time Emmy nominee, Arnett burst onto the scene with his Emmy-nominated role as Gob on the iconic Fox series ‘Arrested Development’. He also voiced the title character of Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’. His film credits include ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ franchises, ‘Blades of Glory’ and ‘Semi-Pro’. He most recently appeared in the documentary ‘SmartLess: On the Road’, which follows Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman on the North American tour of their podcast ‘SmartLess’.

Arnett will produce Peacock’s upcoming series ‘Twisted Metal’, which premieres in July, and will co-star in Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ for Searchlight Pictures, due out at the end of the year. Arnett and Chappell also worked on Flaked together.

