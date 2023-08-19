Britney Spears furiously refuses to part amid ongoing divorce battle

In the midst of her tough ongoing divorce battle with her husband, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are caught in a tussle involving their dogs, who the pop star has refused to give up, stating that she won’t give her estranged partner custody of her beloved pooches.

According to The Mirror, while the divorce battle and the ongoing split is tough for her and “painful experience” as she had earlier detailed, but something that had to be done, the fight over their dogs is far more fierce.

Amidst the couple going their split, where the singer is more than happy to return her diamond ring which got on her engagement, but is refusing to let her estranged husband “seize custody” of her pooches. As such, Britney is ferociously protective of her dogs.

The ‘Toxic’ singer and her husband had been in a romantic engagement for over six years, and have a long lasting seven year relationship, dating from 2017 and tying the knot in 2021.

The couple remained married for over 14 months, and while initially things were going well for them, they soon became estranged, no longer remaining the lovey-dovey couple they used to be, as things soon turned sour.

The marriage began breaking down within months as they would frequently quarrel leading to the 29-year-old Sam Asghari frequently leaving the house, and rarely staying home.

Eventually, Sam filed for divorce sometime back from his 41-year old wife citing “irreconcilable differences” and has since then moved out living in a place of his own. Initially things were quite but now it has come to light that Sam has allegedly asked for “spousal support” and for the singer to cover his legal costs, with him also said to be asking for “separate assets and various items”.

The latter point of assets and items have left Britney fearing that Sam will want custody of the former couple’s two pooches, a Doberman named Porsha and a German Shepherd called Sawyer. Porsha was a gift from Sam to Britney in 2021, while Sawyer was adopted by the estranged couple in 2023.