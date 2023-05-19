scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.

By Agency News Desk
Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons
Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.

The singer, 41, allegedly “hasn’t seen” her sons in “over a year”, with her two boys now looking to move away from Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But despite the reports that are swirling, Britney has spoken about her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in a new video.

Recently, Britney took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a get-together with hubby Sam Asghari and some close pals.

“First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends,” she wrote alongside the clip, with her also noting that her teenage sons aren’t fans of being filmed.

“My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years,” she continued: “@samasghari is sort of silly about it too,” she wrote.

With her then adding: “It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney rarely posts about her sons, with them rarely popping up on social media or being mentioned, with one of the last times being in March 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Britney penned: “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vitamin K can protect against diabetes: Study
Next article
IPL 2023: All other teams in points table were waiting for RCB to lose against SRH, says Zaheer Khan
This May Also Interest You
News

Is Rajinikanth planning retirement after movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Sports

'South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him': Karthik backs du Plessis to make int'l comeback at World Cup

Technology

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

Sports

IPL 2023: All other teams in points table were waiting for RCB to lose against SRH, says Zaheer Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Vitamin K can protect against diabetes: Study

Sports

Sports Ministry approves shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy

News

Johnny Depp says he's 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth' with 'loads of cavities'

Sports

UTT Season 4: World No. 12 Aruna leads exciting line-up; Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika key attractions among Indians

News

Salman Khan gets injured while working out, says 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists call on G7 leaders to ensure equality in pandemic preparedness

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea issues highest-level warning against foot-and-mouth disease

News

Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set

News

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

Sports

'Don't think I deserve to end like this': Nadal determined to finish his career on own terms

News

Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer 'The Black Kaiser'

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB," says Kohli on batting with Du Plessis

News

Sean Penn's 'Black Flies' shocks Cannes with graphic imagery

Technology

Krafton to relaunch BGMI mobile game in India soon after year-long ban

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US