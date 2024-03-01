HomeInternationalNews

BTS's J-Hope bonds with fellow soldiers in military service

J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, is seen enjoying his time in the mandatory service.

K-pop supergroup BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, is seen enjoying his time in the mandatory service. A few pictures of K-pop sensation is doing the rounds on social media, where J-Hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023, is seen enjoying his time in the military.

In the photographs, J-Hope is seen bonding with his fellow soldiers as he smiles ear-to-ear and poses by making a peace sign with his fingers.

He is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province, as reported by allkpop.com.

J-Hope is expected to complete his military service by October 2024.

On the work front, J-Hope’s upcoming solo album titled ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’, which he worked on before his enlistment, is set to drop next month.

It comprises six tracks and features collaborations with popular artistes such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.

