scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma

With the controversial shadow of Johnny Depp looming over the Cannes Film Festival, Brie Larson had few words about the decision to open this year's edition of the world's most-awaited cinema event with 'Jeanne du Barry', a historical drama starring the embattled actor, reports 'Variety'.

By Agency News Desk
Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma
Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma

With the controversial shadow of Johnny Depp looming over the Cannes Film Festival, Brie Larson had few words about the decision to open this year’s edition of the world’s most-awaited cinema event with ‘Jeanne du Barry’, a historical drama starring the embattled actor, reports ‘Variety’.

It is Depp’s first leading role in three years, following highly publicized legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Larson, who was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, mostly evaded the question when asked whether she’d attend the world premiere, which she isn’t required to do as a juror since it’s not playing in competition, according to ‘Variety’.

“You’re asking me that?” she responded during a jury press conference on Tuesday, ‘Variety’ adds. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.”

When pressed, Larson added: “You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

Larson has been an outspoken advocate of #MeToo and victims of sexual assault and sat on the now-dissolved advisory board of Time’s Up, an advocacy group founded at the height of the movement.

When she presented Casey Affleck, who was sued by two women for allegations of harassment, with the best actor Oscar in 2017, she didn’t clap as the rest of the crowd gave the ‘Manchester by the Sea’ star a standing ovation, notes ‘Variety’.

“To live life as a woman is to live life on the defence,” Larson said in 2017 in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s downfall. “As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It’s not your fault. I believe you.”

Depp’s initial fallout from Hollywood, including his firing from the ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff series ‘Fantastic Beasts’, began as he lost a 2020 U.K. libel case involving Heard’s abuse allegations. But, ‘Variety’ adds, he hasn’t been completely ousted from the entertainment industry, receiving career achievement and tribute awards from international film festivals and retaining a lucrative brand ambassador deal with luxury fashion house Dior.

More recently, a U.S. jury found that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Has hate speech in multiple scenes, will cause breach of peace, WB to SC on 'The Kerala Story'
Next article
IWL 2023: Beatrice's heroics in penalty shootout help 10-women Gokulam Kerala see off Odisha FC
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US