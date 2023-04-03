scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cannes confirms it'll honour Harrison Ford, screen 'Dial of Destiny'

The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", the film will be screened out of competition.

By News Bureau

The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, the news that was first revealed by ‘Variety’ last week. James Mangold and Harrison Ford will climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals on May 18 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film will be screened out of competition.

The festival will also pay a special tribute to Ford for his career.

The film has been produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. This instalment will reportedly be Ford’s last time playing the titular character, reports ‘Variety’.

Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps that are tighter than those of a mummy, in the words of ‘Variety’, but based on the trailer this one does find Dr Jones facing off against former Nazis in a flashback sequence that uses ‘de-aging technology’ to zap Ford back in time.

Mangold said: “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film ‘Heavy’, as part of Director’s Fortnight; 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

Previous article
Is India seeing another Covid wave?
Next article
IPL 2023: Might be able to turn the arm over tonight, says Ben Stokes on bowling against LSG
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Always good to get a series win, so the spirits are high, says South Africa coach Rob Walter

Technology

China among 12 nations participating in G-20 Science-20 meet in Tripura

Sports

IPL 2023: Might be able to turn the arm over tonight, says Ben Stokes on bowling against LSG

Technology

Is India seeing another Covid wave?

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

News

Priyanka explains why she spoke up on Bollywood after so long

Health & Lifestyle

Some countries start spring boosters to tame fresh Covid scare

Health & Lifestyle

J&K's Basohli painting gets GI tagging

News

Apurva Singh plays an ambitious and determined character in 'Garmi'

Technology

AI a serious threat to several programming jobs: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Sports

PGTI Tour 2023: Top Indian golfers in the fray at Delhi-NCR Open

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, I will play this entire season and year injury free, says CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

Technology

Twitter doesn't have backend tech to remove all legacy Blue ticks at once

News

How Rishikesh has been immersive experience for DJ Edward Maya

News

Dia Mirza says, “Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour”

Technology

Smart home devices shipment fall for 1st time, TVs most hit

Sports

IPL 2023: Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK, says Mohammad Kaif

News

Vijendra Kumeria on the complexities of his ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ character

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US