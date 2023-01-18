scorecardresearch
Channing Tatum to reprise Patrick Swayze's role in 'Ghost' remake

Channing Tatum is ready to get into pottery making after stripping off onstage for his next movie.

By News Bureau

Actor Channing Tatum is ready to get into pottery making after stripping off onstage for his next movie. The actor, who is set to reprise his role as the titular character in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’, is keen on stepping into the shoes of the late Patrick Swayze in a ‘Ghost’ remake.

The 42-year-old hunk revealed that he’s developing a reboot of the 1990 romantic film during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Now I know why they put this in ‘Ghost’,” he said in the interview, which was conducted during a pottery lesson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

Tatum revealed during the chat that his production company Free Association, formally known as 33&Out, currently has the rights to ‘Ghost’. He said: “We actually have the rights. Yeah, we have the rights to ‘Ghost’.”

Giving insight into his idea for the upcoming project, he said that it will be a modern take on the original film, with him potentially in the male lead role. “But we’re going to do something different,” he spilled, adding that the original, like many movies of its day, contained some “problematic stereotypes.” He added: “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

During the same sit-down, Tatum also addressed the status of the ‘X-Men’ Gambit movie that had been in development at 21st Century Fox, before it was acquired by the Walt Disney Company. “It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox, and ultimately I just think that the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to do – or, you know, maybe they’re waiting to see how they do it with us or without us,” he said.

The ‘Step Up’ star said he would still call Disney “once in a while,” but he’s prepared to accept if the plan is abandoned or it happens without him. “We call every once in a while, but we’ve got to spiritually, emotionally, kind of mentally let it go,” he confessed.

While Tatum has opened up about his desire to play Gambit and star in ‘Ghost’, he had some resentment about his role in the ‘G.I. Joe’ film franchise. He admitted that he was initially reluctant to star in the first film, ‘G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra’ , and subsequently asked that his character be killed off in the sequel, ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ (2013).

“The first one I passed on seven times, but they had an option on me and I had to do a movie,” he said of his appearances in both films. “So the second one I obviously just didn’t want to be in that one either.”

