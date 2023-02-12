scorecardresearch
Chris Martin calls Rihanna 'best singer of all time'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is looking forward to watching Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance and has described her as "the best singer of all time."

By News Bureau

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is looking forward to watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance and has described her as “the best singer of all time.” “I don’t know Rihanna very well. I’m mainly just a fan, and we have performed with her a few times, and you’re right, it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special, and in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it,” Martin, who will perform the halftime show on February 12, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point, and so I think the fact that she has chosen to do it now, when her stock couldn’t be … you have to be an idiot not to recognise that she’s the best singer of all time. So, it’s hard for me, I’m very biased because I’m such a big Rihanna fan. I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna can’t wait to perform in front of her son at the Super Bowl.

The “Rude Boy” hitmaker – who gave birth to a baby boy in May – recently said: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world.”

“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that,” she added.

Aamir Ali had to quit sports due to injuries doing dance reality shows
High-end sound meters to be installed in different parts of Bengal
