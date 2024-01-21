David Lee Roth claims Sammy Hagar was 'sex probed' during alien abduction

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made some out-of-this-world claims about his longtime rival and replacement Sammy Hagar. He said that the vocalist had been “sex probed” by aliens after being abducted as a teen in California, reports ‘New York Post’.

“According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens,” Roth, 69, said during an episode of ‘The Roth Show podcast’ titled ‘The Ballad of Popsicle Sam’.

The ‘Runnin’ With the Devil’ singer said he was “compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct” after he said he has not spoken “a single syllable about him” for the “last 10 summers”.

As per ‘New York Post’, Roth claimed the ‘I Can’t Drive 55’ singer was taken by extraterrestrials while at a park when he was 15.

Roth stated: “I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhoea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Does it require apparatus? Is it a beam? We don’t know. We may never know.”

“But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Roth’s rant was fueled by a previous claim his rival frontman made in 2011 during an interview for his book ‘Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock’, where Hagar told a reporter that he believed he was abducted by aliens while growing up in California.