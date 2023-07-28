scorecardresearch
DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’

The DC cinematic universe may not be doing that well, but DC comics is certainly raging with new ideas and stories

The DC cinematic universe may not be doing that well, but DC comics is certainly raging with new ideas and stories and has released a new trailer for their upcoming comic book crossover ‘Godzilla Vs Kong Vs Justice League’ as the iconic DC superheroes battle the two monster icons, in a dark and destructive battle.

The comic will be a seven issue limited series where the DC heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Aquaman will face off against the monster duo as DC now connects itself to the ‘Monster Verse’.

The trailer features some really cool artwork with Superman hearing the monsters approaching as Lois Lane screams. This is followed by Wonder Woman, Flash and Green Lantern attacking the monsters while shocked at their strength as Superman heads off to battle the monsters.

But these monsters will prove too much for even the Kryptonian to handle, so Aquaman will also jump in and use his aquatic powers while Batman uses a powerful mech-suit to battle them.

Indeed, the King of Monsters aka Godzilla has a bright future, because apart from getting his own features in Hollywood, the angry Kaiju monster will be getting his new Japanese live action film ‘Godzilla Minus One’ which will show the monster in all its dangerous glory.

While Godzilla is indeed a monster, he is not some mindless raging creature who kills for the fun of it. Rather he has been described as a destructive force to ensure balance of nature, so upon witnessing that there are so many powerful metahumans out there, Godzilla is visibly upset so essentially makes it his mission to kill them, in order to restore order.

Kong’s own motives are unknown, but he has a rivalry with Godzilla so he is likely simply taking to the DC universe. Whether he becomes an ally or remains an enemy is unknown.

The comic book will be written by Brian Buccellato (Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Four) with art by Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) and will also feature multiple variant collector covers by comic legends Jim Lee and Scott Williams, among many others and will hit the shelves on October 17.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
