Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis makes rapping debut with ‘My Man Freestyle’

Rapper Drake’s six-year-old son Adonis has followed his father’s footsteps and has made a debut in the world of music with the music video of ‘My Man Freestyle’. The proud father posted the music video which has Adonis credited as the main writer, on his Instagram page for his 143 million followers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

‘Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,’ Drake star captioned the video.

In the video, Drake’s mini-me raps like his famous dad as he plays a basketball game, with the Jimmy Cooks rapper making a short appearance halfway through the reel.

Model Winnie Harlow shared her support for Adonis’ first solo song, commenting under the video ‘My my my my mann…whole chorus goes in, singing that all week.’

Along countless other birthday wishes for the aspiring rapper was a comment from Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne, who wrote ‘Yesss’ with several fire and clapping emojis.

Several fans joked that they hoped Adonis got a new iPad, after the mini rapper waxed poetic in his verses that he “Was waiting for this moment to arrive / I was driving in the car and I smash my car / I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad,’ among other lyrics overseen by music producer Esso.

It wasn’t the first time Drake encouraged his son’s artistic endeavors.

In a cute moment, the Canadian rapping superstar asks his son about a piece of art that he drew. Adonis explains a backstory for his artwork, with Drake asking if he’s meant to be the goat in his son’s drawing.

Adonis’ actual sixth birthday was on October 11.