scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Three years after coming out as a trans man, actor Elliot Page has celebrated "transjoy" by sharing a topless snap showing his gender reassignment surgery scars.

By Agency News Desk
Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars
Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Three years after coming out as a trans man, actor Elliot Page has celebrated “transjoy” by sharing a topless snap showing his gender reassignment surgery scars.

The Oscar-nominated actor and transgender campaigner, 36, posted the image on Instagram while posing shirtless on a rooftop and explained why warmer months used to be a challenge before his transition, after he came out as a trans man in 2020, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He posted alongside the image: “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy.”

Elliot marked his coming out as trans three years ago with the social media announcement: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The ‘Juno’ star captioned a photo of himself posting in a bathing suit in 2021: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy “#transisbeautiful.”

He said in an interview with Time magazine how he had undergone top surgery to remove breast tissue, saying it had “completely transformed” his life.

Elliot added the procedure did not define being transgender, but provided him with freedom from the “total hell” that was puberty and allowed him to recognise himself when he looked in the mirror.

The actor, who married dancer Emma Portner, 28, in 2018 before their divorce in 2021, is set to go on a book tour to promote his ‘Pageboy’ memoir.

Its publisher has said the book “will delve into Page’s relationship with his body” as well as “his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world”.

It added the memoir will “cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex” and “the cesspool that Hollywood can be”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized
Next article
Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Ranveer gives a soft kiss on Deepika's lips during her TIME magazine interview

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Technology

Can Pixel 7a help Google improve its dismal India smartphone market share?

News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

News

Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

News

Hrithik on 'Vikram Vedha': Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

News

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

News

To direct Anupam Kher at such an early stage of my career was a big landmark: 'Happy Birthday' director

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US