scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Elliot Page had 'secret relationship' with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Elliot Page has revealed he was dating Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay, reflecting on the romance in an excerpt from his new memoir 'Pageboy'

By Agency News Desk

Canadian actor Elliot Page has revealed he was dating Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay in 2014. Reflecting on the romance in an excerpt from his new memoir ‘Pageboy’, the 36-year-old explained that at the time, Mara was also dating ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Max Minghella, who was supportive of her exploring her feelings for Elliot, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Speaking of Kate, whom he met on the set of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, the actor wrote in the excerpt: “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” who he added “had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot claimed that Kate told her at the time, “I never thought I could be in love with two people, and now I know I can.”

Elliot added in the copy obtained by ‘People’ magazine: “This was right after I’d come out as gay, and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

Kate has read Oscar-nominated Elliot’s memoir and will be supporting him at a book release event later this month.

The publication adds that the pair went on to play lovers in the 2017 flick ‘My Days of Mercy’ and are still close.

Elliot said that the “love and care that we have for each other is its own special thing… separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years
Next article
WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Technology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

Health & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

News

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

OTT platforms warned

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Sports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US